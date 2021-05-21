Courier firm has special delivery for young Rustington footballers

Rustington Otters under-13s with their new sponsors

Doug Larkam, who jointly manages the team with Darren Beaney, said: “For obvious reasons, the team have had very little football this season although we have managed to squeeze in some games this month now we are allowed.

“Our team has been going a long time but they have outgrown their current kit. However we’ve been very lucky in that a former player from Rustington Otters, James Butcher, now runs a successful courier company in Worthing, BBA Couriers, and has kindly agreed to sponsor our team.

“The kit all arrived in December but only now are the boys able to wear it and have a match. It must have been a good omen as they won the game!

“The whole team were most grateful to James for providing them with such a fantastic new kit and hope this continues to inspire the team to more success.”

James went along to see the team and present them with a fair play shield.

Doug added: “They won the shield last season but it has only just been received.

“This award is given to the team in the whole football club who scores best for fair play from the opposition coaches, and is a reflection on the positive spirit the team and parents bring to matches.”