Conte pleased with his side's 'good intensity' in win over Seagulls

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has praised his team for the way they played against Brighton on Boxing Day.

The defending champions won 2-0 with second-half goals from Alvaro Morata and Marcus Alonso and Conte was pleased with his side's progression.

The Italian said: "I saw the stats and today we shot 25 times, eight on target, 13 corners, a lot of possession. I think also today we dominated the game in the same way like the previous game against Everton.

"The difference today, in the second half, we scored twice. We had many chances to improve the final result but I think I saw good intensity and great commitment from my players."

The win moves his side to within one point of second-placed Manchester United, while Brighton remain in twelfth - four points ahead of the relegation zone.

Conte added: "We wanted to win this game. I think it's very important for us to start the second part of the season with a win and I think that we are doing a good job but we have to continue this way."