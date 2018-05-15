Clymping announce club name change

Clymping Football Club have undertaken a rebrand and will now be known as Littlehampton United - subject to Sussex FA and Southern Combination League affiliation.

Newly-named Littlehampton United will continue to play in SCFL Division 2 next season, with Daniel Lawrence and Wayne Merridue remaining in their respective manager and chairman roles at the club.

Littlehampton United have been playing home matches at Littlehampton Town FC’s Sportsfield home for over a year and felt a name change was the best option moving forward.

United have appointed a new committee as well as launching an under-18 team, who will play in the SCFL Youth League, starting next season.

Speaking on the reasoning behind the name change, chairman Merridue said: “We’ve been playing home matches in Littlehampton for over a year now and felt it was right to change the club name to the town we are playing in.

“It’s not going to have an impact on our SCFL participation and we’ll still play in Division 2.

“We’re awaiting affiliation from both the SCFL and Sussex FA at this moment in time for everything to be official.

“When I joined as club chairman back in October the main objective was for the club to change its name and now it appears we’ve achieved that.

“We’re launching an under-18 team as well for the upcoming season, the hope is this will provide young players with a pathway through to the first team and we’ll be able to produce our own players. It’s a fresh start after what has been a tough season on the field. Fair play to all involved, everyone stuck together and the hope is things will be much brighter next season.”

The club are hopeful the name change will be affiliated in due course.