Chris Hughton pleased with Brighton's response after Huddersfield's fast start

Brighton and Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton was pleased with his side's response after a slow start against Huddersfield, and praised the contributions of Florin Andone and Solly March. He also sympathised with the home side over Steve Mounie's red card.

On Albion's slow start

"We've had better starts than that but I thought we responded well.

"Once the ball went in, a very difficult ball to deal with, you're just hoping that they don't get their head on the end of it but unfortunately they did.

"I thought our response was good, even against 11 men, particularly away from home and particularly at a place where we haven't played particularly well in the last two seasons so really pleased with it with 11 men and then really pleased with our game against 10.

"We were far better against 10 men today than we were last week."

On the red card

"There's no doubt there's contact, Bissouma's shin shows that. Only the referee can make that decision on the contact, the pace of the game and from his position. The only thing I would say in the referee's credit is that he was in a very good position. Probably the best position to see it.

"We experienced that two games ago with Dale Stephens. We're in a time now where probably a good few years ago that wouldn't have been a sending off but the game has changed.

"We experienced it two weeks ago and somebody will experience it next week and the week after and the week after, but there was certainly contact."

On starting Andone over Murray:

A couple of reasons. One, it's a busy period.

"Obviously we've got three games in a week, a midweek game of course against Palace.

"We just felt that they're a very good side, Huddersfield. We've found it difficult here in the last couple of seasons. They're a team that press.

"Their centrehalves press well and we just wanted that little bit of Florin's run in behind which is a particular strength of his.

"I thought the goal he scored - whatever number nine scores that goal - it was a classic number nine goal, getting across that central defender. Really pleased for him because he's had to wait.

On Andone not starting previously

"He's had to wait for a couple of reasons.

"He came injured in the summer; not an injury that was going to keep him out a long time then a couple of smaller issues but he's been fit for a while.

"Also of course Glenn's form. When you've got Glenn who's scoring goals that's the balance but it's a long hard season and that's why you want everybody - Florin and also Jurgen Locadia, they're our three number nines - to be working as hard as possible."

On Solly March's form

"I'm not even sure he's a player of potential any more because he's played a lot of games for us.

"What you want from a wide player is assist and goals and probably the latter is the bit he's got to add to this game because he's a very talented player. We've played him in a couple of positions, when Pascal was out we played him in that number 10 role.

"What he is giving us is assists for goals and the next step up for him is to actually contribute goals himself.

"He's a very talented youngish player."

