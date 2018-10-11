Chelsea defender to sign new contract, Liverpool and Manchester United considering January move for Arsenal midfielder - Rumour Mill Jordi Alba Manchester United are considering making a bid for Barcelona defender Jordi Alba according to Mundo Deportivo. And Marcos Alonso is close to signing a new contract at Chelsea, says the Daily Mirror. Here is today's Rumour Mill. Brighton and Hove Albion latest: How big was the Seagulls’ win over West Ham? How crucial is Glenn Murray to the Albion? Former Brighton and Crawley Town player Dean Cox speaks out about his mental health problems