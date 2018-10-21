Champions Rustington continue unbeaten league start with win over Worthing Town

Reigning SCFL Division 2 champions Rustington made it nine games unbeaten to start the new league season after overcoming Worthing Town yesterday.

Efforts in each half from Jack Anderton and Declan Jenkins saw Blues seal a 2-0 success over Town at Palatine Park.

Rustington boss Kerry Hardwell admitted it was not his side’s finest display this term but Blues came out on top.

He said: “It’s another three points on the board in a game that lacked any real quality. I felt sorry for the people who came and watched, it wasn’t an exciting game.

“We didn’t really get out of second gear the whole game which was a little frustrating after last week’s performance, however, it shows a sign of a good side when we win and haven’t played that well.

“Jack (Anderton) got his goal with a lovely finish then in the second half Dec (Jenkins) secured the points.

“I’m yet to name the same 11 this season due to availability which is frustrating. I’m glad myself and Jon (Tucker; assistant manager) have incorporated a big squad for the season ahead, the aim is still to retain that league title.”

Blues made the trip to Worthing Town on the back of a mighty impressive 7-0 Sussex Intermediate Cup thumping of league rivals Bosham but their latest display was far from vintage.

Both teams struggled to get going in a first half of few chances but Rustington did go in leading at the break. Anderton found the net with a lovely finish, the only moment of real quality in the opening 45 minutes, to hand the visitors a 1-0 lead. Things didn’t improve after the restart but Jenkins doubled Blues’ advantage 18 minutes from time as they came away with all three points.

Rustington will be looking to replicate their crushing win over Bosham earlier this month in the Sussex Intermediate when the Robins visit Blues for a league clash on Saturday.

RUSTINGTON: Nash; Chick, Anderton, Gilchrist, Llewellyn, Meehan, Peters, Brown, Jenkins, Irish, Kirkham. Subs: Bennett, Miles, Hurst.

