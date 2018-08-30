Champions Rustington continue perfect start

Champions Rustington are continuing where they left off last season following two impressive wins over the bank holiday weekend.

New manager Kerry Hardwell’s side were 5-3 winners at Upper Beeding on Saturday then the Blues romped to an emphatic 7-0 victory over Ferring to make it three wins from as many matches in the SCFL Division 2 so far this campaign.

Blues, who were double winners last term, look to be the team to stop in the league this season. Manager Hardwell, who took over from his now assistant Jon Tucker over the summer, has been impressed by Rustington’s start and said: “It finished 7-0 (against Ferring) which was pleasing, however, it could and should have been a a lot more. But three wins from three is a great start for myself, Tucks (Jon Tucker; Rustington assistant manager) and the boys.”

Summer signing Josh Irish found the net four times as Blues were 5-3 winners in a thriller at Upper Beeding on Saturday.

Blues fell behind to a Kris Harding strike early on but they came through in the end. Defender Richard John got the over goal in what turned out to be a routine triumph in the end. Hardwell said: “The first half was probably the worst performance from the boys since I’ve been in charge. We lacked energy and our organisation and passing wasn’t good enough. Second half was so much better, a change of formation may of helped us get the three points and four goals from Josh (Irish) really did spur us on.”

Blues were a lot more convincing as they dismantled Ferring on bank holiday Monday.

Irish made it six goals in two days with a double, Regan Miles also got two and Stephen Kirkham, Carl Bennett and Chris Darwin struck in the 7-0 rout at Glebelands.

Boss Hardwell added: “It was a convincing display from the boys against a young, hard-working Ferring side. Two games in three days is never easy but great, so early in the season, for Oli Chick to get his debut after signing from Pagham.”

In-form Rustington host new boys Copthorne a week on Saturday.

