Chairman's pride at AFC Littlehampton success

AFC Littlehampton Ladies are eyeing continued success after winning the league title in their first-ever campaign.

And chairman Ciaran Helly spoke of his pride following a season to remember for both men’s and ladies sides.

AFC Littlehampton women were crowned champions on Sunday without kicking a ball.

Lancing’s slip-up at Barnham - where several Littlehampton players were in attendance - handed them the the title.

Along with league glory, Golds reached the League Cup semi-finals.

Added to that, the club’s men’s side reached the last four in two cup competitions.

And Helly was beaming with pride following a fine campaign. He said: “The team have played some wonderful football this season and are fully deserving of the title.

“There have been some standout performers, but the team itself have gelled and formed an excellent set of relationships that have thrived this season.

“We look forward to getting preparations for next season under way, where we will continue to grow and take on a new challenge.

“Thank you and well done to our ladies for a committed, exciting, and progressive first season.”