Brighton v Tottenham player ratings

Tottenham ran out 2-1 winners against Brighton at the Amex this evening. Here's how we rated the players of both teams.

BRIGHTON

Kieran Trippier's free kick is about to hit Glenn Murray's arm. Picture by PW Sporting Photography

Mathew Ryan - 7

Excellent early save to keep out Toby Alderweireld's header and also made several stops late on. Couldn't do anything about either goal.

Martin Montoya - 6

Tidy in possession. Got forward more in the second half.

Shane Duffy - 6

Excellent covering block to stop Kane cross after the Spurs captain got away from Lewis Dunk. Won several headers and had an effort ruled out for offside.

Lewis Dunk - 6

Lovely crossfield pass early in the second half. Headed Anthony Knockaert's corner over in second half. Named sponsor's man of the match.

Gaetan Bong - 6

Deflected Son shot over in the first half. A tough test up against Lucas Moura.

Anthony Knockaert - 8

Lively throughout. Skilful play won free kick on 15 minutes. Denied equalising chance by Danny Rose tackle on 60 minutes but then missed great chance to level when he shot straight at Paulo Gazzaniga. Scored in injury-time and then had another shot saved.

Dale Stephens - 6

Forced off with injury after just 20 minutes.

Davy Propper - 6

Unable to get forward as much as normal. Solid.

Yves Bissouma - 7

Can see him becoming a key player once he's fully adapted to the Premier League. Gave the ball away on a couple of occasions but a lovely through ball almost set Knockaert away. Booked.

Solly March - 6

Had to work hard up and down the pitch. Nice skill to get away from Vertonghen in second half. Deflected shot flew just over.

Glenn Murray - 6

Held the ball up well with some neat touches. Gave away penalty when Kieran Trippier's free kick hit his outstretched arm.

Subs

Beram Kayal - 7

Early introduction for the injured Dale Stephens. Set Knockaert up for golden opportunity and got Albion pressing high up the pitch. Booked.

Alireza Jahanbakhsh - 6

Sent on late, one nice run down the right.

Jurgen Locadia - 6

Little time to make an impact.

TOTTENHAM

Paulo Gazzaniga - 6

Hardly had a touch in the first half. Denied Knockaert in the second period. Beaten late on and then kept out another Knockaert effort.

Kieran Trippier - 7

Back in the side after missing Champions League defeat at Inter Milan. Dangerous delivery from corner led to early chance. Penalty came from his free kick when Murray handled. Booked.

Toby Alderweireld - 6

Also left at home for Champions League loss in midweek. Denied by Ryan early on.

Jan Vertonghen - 6

Got his head to Knockaert free kick to head clear under pressure from Murray in second half. Solid display.

Danny Rose - 8

Man of the match Got up to attack from left-back. Superb covering prevented Knockaert getting in on goal on the hour. Low cross set up Spurs' second for Erik Lamela.

Mousa Dembele - 7

Composed on the ball in middle of the park. Broke up play in the middle of the park.

Eric Dier - 6

Nice little passes kept possession for his side and got stuck in when needed.

Son Heung-Min - 6

Off target with a couple of shots. Threat in the first half, quieter after the break.

Lucas Moura - 6

Like Son, looked more dangerous in the opening 45 minutes.

Christian Eriksen - 6

Looked to get on the ball in dangerous positions. Curling effort over in the second period.

Harry Kane - 7

Gave Spurs the lead with emphatic penalty just before half-time. Had several shots saved by Ryan in the closing stages.

Subs

Erik Lamela - 7

Got 20 minutes. Swept home the second from Rose's cross.

Dele Alli - 6

Came on for last 13 minutes.