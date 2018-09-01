Brighton v Fulham player ratings

Albion fought back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with Fulham in the Premier League this afternoon.

Glenn Murray starred for the Seagulls with both goals, after Andre Schurrle and Aleksandar Mitrovic had given the visitors a two-goal lead.

Here's how we rated the players of both teams:

BRIGHTON

Mathew Ryan - 7



Important late save to Ryan Sessegnon. Saved Mitrovic's first effort for Fulham's second goal but could not do anything with the rebound.





Martin Montoya - 7



Solid defending in the first half and blocked a lot of crosses. Over-lapped down the right when he could and fired a late volley wide.

Shane Duffy - 6



Some strong headed clearances. Had his hands full with Mitrovic.

Lewis Dunk - 6



Uncharacteristic mistake led to Mitrovic doubling Fulham’s lead. Did well to win possession back on several occasions.

Gaetan Bong - 7



Worked well down the left flank with Solly March. His crosses were well defended by the away side.

Anthony Knockaert - 7



Worked well down the right-hand side. Laid the ball off to Murray, who won the first penalty. Traditional jinking run before playing in Murray for the Seagulls' first goal.

Dale Stephens - 6



Spread the play well to find Albion’s wingers. Booked for a foul on the stroke of half-time.

Davy Propper - 6



Booked early in the second half after chasing down Denis Odoi. Set March on his way but the winger skied his shot after being put clean through.

Solly March - 7



Almost weaved his way through the Fulham defence in the first half. Missed a one-on-one ten minutes into the second half, blazing a golden chance over. Always a threat.

Pascal Gross - 6



Required treatment on his ankle in the first half. Missed a first half penalty after Marcus Bettinelli dived to his right to push the ball past the post. Subbed on the hour.

Glenn Murray - 9



Won penalty in the first half but Gross’s spot kick was saved. Gave Albion a lifeline when he swiped home Knockaert’s pass. Equalised from the spot with a thumping strike into the top left-hand corner.

Subs

Yves Bissouma -7



Did well to connect defence to attack at times.

Jurgen Locadia -6



Sent on late on, a pacy threat but was caught offside when he got behind the Fulham defence.



Alireza Jahanbakhsh - 6



Won possession to stop a Fulham attack late on but did not have much joy going forward.

Unused subs: David Button, Beram Kayal, Leon Balogun, Bernardo.



FULHAM

Marcus Bettinelli - 8



Saved Gross’s penalty when he dived to his right-hand side and turned the ball round the post. Also caught several crosses into the penalty area.

Timothy Fosu-Mensah - 6



Had his work cut out with March and Bong doing well down his side.

Alfie Mawson - 6



Premier League debut for Fulham. Good battle with Murray.

Denis Odoi - 7



Strong run through the middle of the pitch resulted in the defender winning a free kick.

Maxime Le Marchland - 7



Did well to contain Knockaert in the first half.

Kevin McDonald - 6



Fired a shot over the bar in the second half after being given time and space.

Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa - 6



Looked lively before being subbed in the second half.

Jean Michael Seri - 7



Summer signings looks an excellent player. Flicked a through ball into the path of Schurrle who tucked it away to give the visitors the lead just before half-time.

Luciano Vietto - 6



One nice run in the first half. Fouled Murray in the box to concede the first penalty.

Aleksandar Mitrovic - 8



Headed early chance over. Capitalised on Dunk’s mistake and fired home at the second attempt after Ryan made a save. Conceded penalty for handball late in the second half.

Andre Schurrle - 8



Gave Fulham the lead just before the break with a tidy finish past Ryan. Looked bright in the first half.

Subs:



Ryan Sessegnon - 7



Lively. Late shot saved by Ryan after weaving run.





Calum Chambers - 6



Brought on as a defensive tactic to hold Fulham’s lead, not involved with the equaliser though.

Stefan Johansen - 6



Booked after late introduction.

Unused: Fabri, Cyrus Christie, Joe Bryan, Aboubakar Kamara.

