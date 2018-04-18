Brighton top Premier League matchday experience poll

Albion have topped a Premier League poll for matchday fan experience this season.

The survey, which was conducted by Populous for the Premier League, saw almost 42,000 fans surveyed across all 20 top-flight clubs, with the Albion emerging with an overall score of 81.6 – compared to an average of 72.1 – ranking the club in first place.

It is Brighton's first season in the Premier League after promotion from the Championship last year and the Seagulls are 13th with four games to go.

Clubs were graded on a number of different criteria and Brighton scored particularly highly on how well the club is run, the overall positivity towards the club, the matchday atmosphere, the investment in facilities and the matchday magazine. Other areas that impressed were the welcome on arrival, stewarding, the club staff in general and the cleanliness of the stadium.

In its executive summary, the Premier League said: "The club performs well on all measures, and especially on perceptions of how well-run the club is, overall favourability, match atmosphere and investment in facilities. As a result, the club has the highest score in the league."

Albion chief executive Paul Barber said: “As a club we are absolutely delighted with the results of the Premier League’s Matchday Fan Experience Survery for 2017/18.

“To top the survey is a superb achievement for any club, but even more so for one in its first-ever season in the Premier League.

“It has been achieved by every single staff member playing their part; getting the stadium prepared, the matchday experience itself, and the post-match operations.

“On behalf of the chairman, I would like to thank our staff for their continued hard work and professionalism, and with one more home fixture this season, our aim is to maintain those incredibly high standards to keep our focus on the ultimate aim, which is securing our Premier League status for next season.”