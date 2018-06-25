Brighton rank third in independent assessment for fan matchday experience

Brighton ranked third for fan matchday experience in an independent assessment for Premier League clubs last season.

The Seagulls had already finished top of the Premier League Matchday Fan Experience survey and claimed third in Visit Football's assessment, just behind Liverpool and Manchester City.

Five mystery shopping visits took place over the course of last season, which included trips to two home games, a visiting supporter’s experience and assessments for the club’s disability provision and hospitality.

Albion scored particularly highly in the access and visiting supporter categories and the club's provisions for disabled supporters received notable praise, including the club’s hearing loop systems and the abundance of accessible signage on the approach to the stadium.

Brighton chief executive Paul Barber said: “This is another wonderful achievement for our club, and is testament to the huge amount of work that goes on to ensure we provide the best-possible experience for all fans attending our stadium.

“This follows on from the excellent results of the Premier League Matchday Fan Experience Survey, where we finished top in our first-ever season in the division.

“On behalf of the chairman and the club’s board, I would like to reiterate my thanks to every single member of staff for their continued hard work and professionalism.

“We will need to maintain these excellent standards again next season, as we aim to provide Chris and his coaching staff the best-possible support, in what’s set to be another incredibly tough, but exciting Premier League campaign.”