Brighton or Palace to face Middlesbrough in FA Cup fourth round

The winners of tonight's FA Cup clash between Brighton and Crystal Palace will travel to Middlesbrough in the fourth round.

The match will take place over the weekend of January 26 to 29.

Boro were relegated from the Premier League last season, after pipping the Seagulls to promotion on goal difference the previous campaign. They sit eighth in the Championship this season.

The fourth round draw took place at the Amex ahead of Albion's third-round tie with arch rivals Crystal Palace, which kicks-off at 7.45pm.