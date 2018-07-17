Brighton midfielder set for European Championship with England

Albion midfielder Max Sanders will hope to help England's under-19 team retain the European Championship in Finland this summer.

The young Three Lions play their first match against Turkey today, before they face Ukraine on Friday and then France on Monday.

Sanders, from Horsham, is named in the England squad for the first time after he captained Brighton's under-23 team several times on their way to promotion from Premier League 2 Division 2 last season.

The 19-year-old met up with England's under-19 squad for a training camp in May and on that call-up had said: “I’m buzzing to get the call-up. I’ve been working hard all season, so it’s really good to be recognised.

“You want to represent your country and it’s definitely the best thing that you can do in football."

The tournament also serves as qualification for the 2019 FIFA Under-20 World Cup in Poland, and the four semi-finalists will secure their places in next year’s competition.

The top two teams in each group will qualify for the semi-finals, with the final scheduled to take place on July 29.

The two third-placed teams in each group will also contest a play-off match, and the winners will also secure a place in next year’s Under-20 World Cup.

England lifted the trophy last year with a 2-1 victory over Portugal in the final.