Brighton keeper Ryan's World Cup dreams over

Albion goalkeeper Mathew Ryan's World Cup dreams ended in the group stage with Australia for the second successive competition this afternoon.

The Socceroos needed to beat Peru in their final Group C game to have any chance of qualifying for the knock-out stage but went down 2-0 to finish bottom of the group.

A win for Australia would not have been enough in any case as Denmark got the point they needed to ensure a place in the last 16 with a 0-0 draw against France, who finished top of the group.

Andre Carrillo volleyed Peru into the lead after 11 minutes and Paolo Guerrero scored the second five minutes into the second half.

Australia had lost their opening game 2-1 to France and then drew 1-1 with Denmark.