Brighton & Hove Albion v Everton: Likely line-ups for Premier League clash

Brighton will look to end a four-game winless run when they host Everton in the Premier League on Saturday.

After three successive defeats, Albion drew 1-1 with Arsenal on Boxing Day. They sit 13th in the Premier League, ten points clear of the bottom three at the halfway stage of the season.

Everton bounced back from a 6-2 home defeat to Tottenham with a 5-1 victory at Burnley on Boxing Day. The Toffees are eighth in the top flight with 27 points from 19 matches.

BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION

Lewis Dunk is back available after serving a one-game ban in Albion's 1-1 draw with Arsenal on Boxing Day. He is likely to partner Shane Duffy in central defence.

Brighton boss Chris Hughton has decisions to make over whether the likes of Yves Bissouma, Anthony Knockaert and Florin Andone come back into the starting line-up.

There will also be a change in goal as Mathew Ryan has joined up with Australia for the Asian Cup. He has been an ever-present in the Premier League for Albion since joining from Valencia in the summer of 2017.

Alireza Jahanbakhsh is with Iran at the Asian Cup and Jose Izquierdo (knee) will again miss out,

Likely line-up: Button; Montoya, Duffy, Dunk, Bernardo; March, Stephens, Gross, Propper, Locadia; Murray. Subs (from): Steele, Bruno, Bong, Balogun, Kayal, Bissouma, Knockaert, Andone, Suttner.

EVERTON

The Toffees go into the game after beating Burnley 5-1 on Boxing Day, having lost 6-2 at home to Tottenham in their previous match.

Richarlison will be pushing to return to the starting line-up after scoring off the bench at Burnley.

One of Bernard, Theo Walcott or Dominic Calvert-Lewin would drop to the bench if Richarlison returns to the starting 11. Other than that change, it is hard to see Toffees boss Marco Silva making many more changes to the team which started at Burnley.

Likely line-up: Pickford; Coleman, Mina, Keane, Zouma, Digne; Walcott, Sigurdsson, Gomes, Bernard; Richarlison. Subs (from): Baines, Jagielka, Gueye, Calvert-Lewin, Davies, Stekelenburg, Niasse, Schneiderlin, McCarthy, Tosun.

