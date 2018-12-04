Brighton & Hove Albion v Crystal Palace player ratings

Brighton produced an outstanding performance to beat arch rivals Crystal Palace 3-1 at the Amex. Here's how we rated the players of both teams.

BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION

Mathew Ryan - 7

Dealt comfortably with crosses into the box and made a couple of decent saves.

Martin Montoya - 8



Back in the starting line-up for just his second appearance since September. Skilful play to beat Zaha got Albion fans on their feet in the second half and he kept the Palace talisman quiet.

Shane Duffy - 5



Sent off after 28 minutes when he put his head into Palace defender van Aanholt's face.

Lewis Dunk - 9

Dominant at the back, heading clear crosses and throwing himself in the way of Palace shots.



Bernardo - 8



Another excellent display from the Brazilian left-back. Brilliant clearance off the line to keep out Milivojevic shot. Booked.

Solly March - 7



Shot blocked in early stages. Kept the Palace defence on their toes.

Davy Propper - 9



Outstanding in the middle of the park. Enjoyed lots of the ball early on. Always an option and broke up play well.

Yves Bissouma - 9



Full of energy and got stuck in. Booked. Has quickly become a fans' favourite.

Jose Izquierdo - 7



Fouled by McArthur for Albion's penalty when it looked as though the chance had gone after he hadn't shot. Forced off through injury early in the second half.

Pascal Gross - 6



Lovely crossfield pass early on. Subbed on the half-hour after Duffy's red card.

Glenn Murray - 7



Kept his cool to give Albion the lead from the penalty spot. Limped off shortly afterwards after he was injured in a challenge by Tomkins.

Subs

Leon Balogun - 8



Replaced Gross after half-an-hour following Duffy's red. Scored with stunning half-volley with his first touch and just seconds after going on. Gave away penalty for foul on Zaha. Sponsor's man of the match.

Florin Andone - 9



Went on for the injured Murray after 35 minutes. Outstanding play to score Albion's third on the stroke of half-time. Outpaced Tomkins down the left and when it appeared the defender had got the ball, Andone nipped in to side-foot home and make it 3-0.

Anthony Knockaert - 7



Came on early in the second half. Lively.

Unused: Jason Steele, Gaetan Bong, Beram Kayal, Jurgen Locadia.

CRYSTAL PALACE

Wayne Hennessey - 5



No chance with any of the goals.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 5



Header went back towards goal which led to Izquierdo winning Brighton's penalty. Hands full with the pacy threat of Izquierdo.

James Tomkins - 5



Headed Townsend corner over at 2-0 in first half. Will feel he could have done better with Brighton's third goal. Booked.

Mamadou Sakho- 5



Misplaced early header went out for a corner.

Patrick van Aanholt - 5



Did well to stop March when Brighton winger had chance to cross in first half. Got away down the left and dangerous cross headed wide by Townsend.

James McArthur - 5



Brought down Izquierdo for Albion's penalty. Scottish international was unhappy with the spot-kick award as replays suggested he got the ball. Subbed.

Cheikhou Kouyate - 5



Struggled to have an impact. Subbed after 58 minutes.

Luka Milivojevic - 6



Shot cleared off the line by Bernardo at 2-0. Sent a shot high into the Palace fans in the second half. Scored from the penalty spot ten minutes from time. Booked.

Max Meyer - 6



Deflected shot comfortably saved just before the hour. Scuffed decent opening wide shortly afterwards.

Andros Townsend - 6



Headed opening wide from van Aanholt cross on 17 minutes. Sent powerful shot straight at Ryan late in first half.

Wilfried Zaha - 5



Booed throughout by Albion fans. Struggled to get in the game in the first half. Booked. Brought down by Balogun for penalty.

Subs



Alexander Sorloth - 5



Sent on just before the hour.

Jeffrey Schlupp - 5



Sent on for final 17 minutes.



Unused: Vicente Guaita, Joel Ward, Jordan Ayew, Martin Kelly, Jason Puncheon.