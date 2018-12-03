Brighton & Hove Albion v Crystal Palace: Likely line-ups for Premier League clash

Arch rivals Brighton and Crystal Palace go head-to-head at the Amex in the Premier League tomorrow evening.

Bragging rights were shared last year as Albion knocked Palace out of the FA Cup 2-1, the Eagles won 3-2 at home to Brighton in the Premier League and the other league clash at the Amex ended 0-0.

Both sides head into the match on the back of wins at the weekend. Albion were 2-1 victors at Huddersfield, while Palace recorded their first home league win of the season with a 2-0 success against Burnley.

Brighton are 11th in the Premier League with 18 points after 14 games, six points clear of 14th-placed Palace.

BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION

Albion boss Chris Hughton almost has a full squad to choose from.

Winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh is back in training but will not be risked, while Dale Stephens serves the final game of his three-match suspension.

Hughton rotated his squad in the win at Huddersfield and Solly March, Yves Bissouma and Florin Andone all impressed after coming into the starting 11.

Striker Glenn Murray is set to come back into the starting line-up against one of his former sides and Beram Kayal will most likely partner Davy Propper in the middle of the park.

Captain Bruno limped off late at Huddersfield but has been passed fit, so Hughton has options in the full-back positions and on the wing.

Anthony Knockaert will hope to come back into the starting 11 and with March providing two assists at Huddersfield, Jose Izquieirdo's place could be most at threat.

Likely line-up: Ryan; Bruno, Duffy, Dunk, Bernardo; March, Propper, Kayal, Izquierdo; Gross; Murray. Subs (from): Steele, Button, Balogun, Montoya, Bong, Bissouma, Knockaert, Andone, Locadia, Suttner.

CRYSTAL PALACE

Palace head into the game on the back of clean sheets against Manchester United (0-0) and Burnley (2-0) and Eagles manager Roy Hodgson could name the same starting line-up for the third successive game.

Talisman Wilfried Zaha starred in the Eagles' win over Burnley, when James McArthur and Andros Townsend got the goals.

In his pre-match press conference, Hodgson said Palace had no fresh injury worries after the win against Burnley but defender Scott Dann and striker Christian Benteke both remain sidelined.

Likely line-up: Hennessey; Wan-Bissaka, Tomkins, Sakho, van Aanholt; McArthur, Milivojevic, Kouyate, Meyer; Townsend, Zaha. Subs (from): Guaita, Ward, Sorloth, Ayew, Schlupp, Kelly, Puncheon, Riedewald, Wickham.

HAVE YOU READ?

Brighton & Hove Albion v Crystal Palace: The key points from Chris Hughton's pre-match press conference



Is Brighton & Hove Albion v Crystal Palace on TV, what's the team news, what are the odds?



Fantasy football tips: Tottenham, Liverpool, Everton and Bournemouth players among those to sign for Gameweek 15



Shane Duffy: Huddersfield win will mean nothing if Brighton don't back it up





Dunk hails Andone after full Brighton & Hove Albion debut



Huddersfield star says Brighton loan got his career back on track

