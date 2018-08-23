Brighton & Hove Albion latest: Was Sunday’s win against Manchester United the best ever at the Amex? And can Albion get anything at Anfield?

On this week’s Seagulls Weekly podcast, we talk about the Super Sunday at the Amex, was it their best ever performance at the stadium and whether Albion can get anything at Anfield.

Sussex Newspapers sports editor Mark Dunford discusses all the latest Albion news with chief football reporter Steve Bailey, Albion fan and reporter Sam Wilson and special guest Ian Hine from www.seagullsprogrammes.co.uk.

Pictures taken during the Premier League Game Brighton & Hove Albion Vs Manchester United on Sunday 19th August 2018 SUS-180819-213140008

Click on the video above - edited by Sam Wilson - to watch our third podcast of the new season.

