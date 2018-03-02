Brighton duo nominated for February player of the month award

Albion striker Glenn Murray and midfielder Pascal Gross have been nominated for the EA Sports February player of the month award.

The duo's form helped Albion win two and draw one of their three Premier League matches in February.

Pascal Gross. Picture by Phil Westlake (PW Sporting Photography)

It is the second nomination for both Gross and Murray this season, after being shortlisted for the September and October awards respectively.

Gross created a total of 11 chances throughout February, more than any other player in the division. Two of those were assists and the other was a goal in the 3-1 victory over West Ham United at the Amex.

Murray scored three goals in three appearances last month as he moved on to ten Premier League goals for the season.

The other nominees are Sergio Aguero (Manchester City), Mousa Dembele (Tottenham Hotspur), Eden Hazard (Chelsea), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) and Xherdan Shaqiri (Stoke City).

The public’s votes cast for this category will represent 10 per cent of the total votes and will be combined with those of a Premier League panel, which includes the likes of Sir Alex Ferguson, Jamie Carragher and Rio Ferdinand.

Voting closes at 11.59pm on Monday and the winner will be announced at 11am on Friday, March 9.

