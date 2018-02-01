Brighton complete late deal for young striker

Brighton completed the signing of 18-year-old striker Bojan Radulovic Samoukovic from Spanish side Lleida on undisclosed terms last night - subject to international clearance.

A delegation from Albion was in Spain last night, to undertake a medical and conclude the necessary paperwork ahead of the 11pm transfer deadline, on a contract until June 2020.

Bojan broke into the Lleida first-team this season and has scored two goals, including a memorable one in a Copa Del Rey giant killing of Real Sociedad, which set up a tie against Atletico Madrid in January.

He had started Lleida's last five games in league and cup and overall had made seven starts and 11 substitute appearances.



Brighton under-23 coach Simon Rusk said: "We had been made aware of Bojan as a result of his rapid rise to the first team at Lleida, who play in the third tier of Spanish football, and he has been a regular in their senior team for much of the current season.





"We have been impressed with what we have seen of him in action, and are delighted to welcome him to the club. His challenge now is the same of all those players in the under-23 age group, and that is to continue his development with the aim of breaking through into the senior squad."

