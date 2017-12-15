Brighton boss backs keeper Ryan

Brighton manager Chris Hughton has backed keeper Mathew Ryan and said the Australian international has saved the team more points than he's cost them this season.

Ryan received criticism from some fans for Huddersfield's second goal on Saturday, when Steve Mounie's header squirmed under him, and then Tottenham's opening goal on Wednesday when Serge Aurier's mishit cross from the touchline flew over him and into the far corner.

However, Hughton admitted he has been pleased with the form of the summer signing from Valencia this season: "With a goalkeeper or any player, you're always looking at what the positives and the negatives are. The good periods he's had and the bad periods.

"With Maty, probably in the last couple of games there would have been a couple of goals he would have been disappointed with.

"He's one that works very hard and assesses everything but you've also got to look at the saves he has made that have kept us in games and won us points.

"You'll always see goals that have come through goalkeeping mistakes, it's a difficult role they play and it can be very up and down but overall he's done far better for us."

Asked if Tim Krul could come into contention for Burnley's visit tomorrow, Hughton said: "You have to have competition in whichever position that is, whether it's goalkeepers, strikers or whatever.

"If you're asking me about the form of Maty, then overall we've been pleased with him and he's certainly saved us more points than the other way round."