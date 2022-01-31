LIVE: Brighton transfer news - Porto attacker signs, Julio Enciso complications, Dan Burn terms agreed, £6m Deniz Undaz decision,

Ryan Longman has completed a permanent move to Championship side Hull City, with an initial transfer fee believed to be in the region of £700,000

The 21-year-old has enjoyed a strong first half of the campaign on loan with the Tigers, including scoring a winning goal against Bournemouth recently.

Longman said: “I’m ecstatic – really glad I’ve got it over the line.

“A big thank you to my agency and Brighton for the last 10-11 years and I’m looking forward to the next step in my career.

“The past six, seven months here have been brilliant. I’m building more confidence game by game and results are going our way as well.

“Hopefully, I can keep putting some goals and assists away and help the team out whatever way I can.

“I’m very happy with the goals I’ve scored recently and I’m just glad we’re getting the points on the board.

“I want to help us climb up the table, try and push on and get the Tigers where they should be.

“I can’t wait to see all the fans on Saturday at the MKM and hopefully we can get another three points.”

Technical director Dan Ashworth said, “Ryan has made really good progress over the last 18 months with loans to AFC Wimbledon and Hull.

“Making the move to Hull permanent gives him the opportunity to settle down and continue to grow as a player, playing regular football at a really good level for his age.

“This is a good move for all concerned, both clubs and the player. Ryan is another success story for our academy, and we can be proud of his progress. We wish him all the best for the future.”

The forward joined the Albion academy in 2012, making his professional debut in September 2019 in the Carabao Cup.

He spent the 2020/21 season on loan with Wimbledon in League One, scoring on nine occasions in 51 appearances.