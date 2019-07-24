Brighton and Hove Albion legend rules out move into management

Brighton and Hove Albion legend Bobby Zamora has ruled out a move into management as he opts to focus on Youth Coaching Camps.

The former striker, who scored 152 goals during a stellar career, is an ambassador for Football Escapes, a company offering football coaching courses for children at hotels and resorts during school holidays.



The 38-year-old enjoyed an excellent career with Brighton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Fulham and Queens Park Rangers, and also earned two England caps between 2010 and 2011, playing against Hungary and Switzerland.



Zamora is also poised to rekindle an old strike partnership as former West Ham teammate Marlon Harewood joins him in the Algarve between July 29 and August 2, with youngsters aged five to 15 being given the opportunity to be coached by two clinical former Premier League strikers.



However, despite enjoying coaching, Zamora insists that he won't be following former England teammates such as Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard into the cut-throat world of management as it simply 'isn't for him'.



He said: "No – management isn’t for me. I like giving a little bit back, without the added pressures. What we do is enjoyable and it’s the fun part of football. Management is so all-consuming nowadays and the pressure that goes with it – I don’t think that’s fun.



"Coaching the kids, seeing smiles on the faces and being part of that unique experience we are trying to deliver is really rewarding. Scotty (Parker), Stevie G, Lamps, John Terry – these guys want to dip their toes in the water and give it a go and fair play to them.



"I’ve got my fingers crossed for all of them. They are all great lads and they are the next generation of managers coming through. I’m hoping they will all do very well.



"They have all got high-profile jobs and Lamps is already at the pinnacle. They are at some big clubs but it’s great to see English managers getting a chance and hopefully going on to do well. Maybe one day, we will see them going on to manage the national team as well."



The Amendoeira Golf Resort, where Zamora is based, also hosted Scott Parker's Fulham side in pre-season, and although the professional facilities can give the youngsters a taste of the professional game, Zamora believes the priority is the childrens' enjoyment.



He said: "Kids are on holiday and the parents want their kids to do some activities. Football is a popular sport and it’s just great to see them give it a try, even if they have never played before.



"We’ve had one girl who came along to one our camps and has since gone on to Chelsea’s Academy and one boy who has since started training with Forest Green Rovers. Some of our coaches work directly with the professional clubs, so some of these kids will get given opportunities if that’s what they want to achieve.



"But the main thing for us is that the kids enjoy it and learn. We try to cater for everyone at every level. It’s about learning skills but keeping it fun.



"We see kids who have never played football before in their lives and after coming to one of our camps, they want to start playing when they get back home. That’s great to see."

Bobby Zamora coaching