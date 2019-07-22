Brighton and Hove Albion fans react to Anthony Knockaert sale

Brighton and Hove Albion fans have taken to social media in reaction to the somewhat surprising deal that has seen Anthony Knockaert sign for Fulham on a one-year loan deal.

It's fair to say that not every fan agrees with the decision to let the Frenchman go, but there are some Seagulls supporters who believe it was the right thing to do.

Brighton and Hove Albion's official Twitter post announcing the loan deal has received over 200 replies, predominantly from Brighton fans, with a mixture of positive and negative repsonses being fired the club's way.

@bhafcdan was one of those unhappy with the decision, replying: "I am fuming. Mega, mega fuming" while @simonshoo32 agreed, saying: "Shocking decision to let him go."

@Mitchbha1901 was also not a fan of the deal, replying: "Shocking decision!" while @kevo_b was certainly disappointed, saying: "Awful decision. What are the club thinking?"

However, not all the replies were negative, with some fans understanding Brighton's point of view with the deal, suggesting that maybe it was time for the clut hero to move on.

@_tobyhawkins_ simply tweeted: "good move for both parties." while @TweetingSeagull agreed, replying: "ultimately it's probably the right time for both parties."

Multiple Brighton fans, though they may not have necessarily agreed with the decision, were quick to wish Knockaert luck in his future endeavours, praising and thanking him for his services to the club.

@stevecornish28 said: "Gutted to see him go. He's always been fantastic entertainment and loved his passion. One of the legendary group that got us promoted." while @benbhafc tweeted: "Can't wait to see him tear up the Championship again. What a player, good luck Anthony."

27-year-old Knockaert posted a farewell message to Brighton fans on his Instagram once the deal was confirmed, thanking them for their support and reflecting fondly on his time at the club.

He said: "Now that it has been confirmed that I have signed for Fulham Football Club, I wanted to take the opportunity to say a massive thank you to everyone associated with Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club.

"No words will ever be enough to express how thankful I am for the last three and a half years, which I consider to be the best of my career to date. My teammates, the staff and most importantly, the fans, have been absolutely incredible to me. We have shared in some very special moments including promotion to the Premier League, successfully staying in the Premier League and a trip to Wembley in the FA Cup. There are moments that will stay with me forever.

"However, nothing will ever match the love and support I received when I lost my father. It is well documented how difficult this was for me but without the club and the fans, it would have been unbearable. For this alone I will be forever grateful.

"Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club will always have a very special place in my heart. I wish the club every success for the coming season and beyond. Thank you."

Knockaert departs after signing from Leicester in 2016, and leaves Brighton with a legacy that will be remembered for years to come.