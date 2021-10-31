Brighton and Hove Albion face in-form Haywards Heath in Sussex Cup

Haywards Heath will host Brighton under-23s / Picture: Stephen Goodger

Sussex' s highest placed non-league side Eastbourne Borough will go to Roffey.

The draw was broadcast by BBC Radio Sussex on Saturday overseen by Kevin Anderson, with Paul Baston, Sussex FA Finance Manager, drawing the home teams and Paul Jeffery, Operations Manager, drew the away teams.

The following ties were drawn:

Hastings United will visit Burgess Hill / Picture: Scott White

Mile Oak vs. Eastbourne United Association

Billingshurst vs. Three Bridges

Bexhill United vs. East Preston

East Grinstead Town vs. Bognor Regis Town

Chichester City vs. Whitehawk

Worthing vs. Loxwood or Seaford Town

Crawley Town vs. Lancing

Worthing United vs. Little Common

Haywards Heath Town vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

Roffey vs. Eastbourne Borough

Littlehampton Town vs. Lewes

Horsham YMCA vs. Montpelier Villa

Burgess Hill Town vs. Hastings United

Horsham vs. Pagham

Saltdean United vs. Crawley Down Gatwick

Shoreham or Steyning Town Community vs. Eastbourne Town