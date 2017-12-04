Brazil at the double as Mullets move off bottom

Shane Brazil struck twice as Arundel Football Club moved off the bottom of the Southern Combination League Premier Division on Saturday.

As well as Brazil’s brace, Jordan Dudas got an early opener to seal a 3-1 away win for Mullets at Eastbourne United.

The victory - a first in six league matches - was enough to move Arundel off the bottom and above Littlehampton Town, who were without a fixture.

Mullets manager Richard Towers believes the win proves the talent within his squad and he now wants them to build on the momentum.

He said: “This was a good, well deserved win. I keep saying that we are in a false position and should not be in and around the bottom but we’ve not been getting results.

“This win shows what we can do, I thought we were superb on the day.

“Shane (Brazil) once again showed he is more than capable at this level but I don’t want to single anyone out, the whole team performed really well.

“The aim was to start well, so to score so early in both halves gave us a real boost. Conceding so soon after getting a third was not ideal but we stayed focused and did not capitulate.

“Throwing a three goal lead away would have been a disaster but we didn’t do that.”

Dudas opened the scoring after just four minutes as Mullets took a surprise lead.

Arundel went in leading at the break, then Brazil struck a second less than 60 seconds after the restart to put them two goals to the good.

Young forward Brazil struck again - his fourth in three matches - 24 minutes from time to wrap things up.

United did get one back through Shaun Lee two minutes later but that proved just a consolation.

After netting four and bagging an assist in Mullets' past three league games, Towers has been pleased with the progress of young striker Brazil.

He added: “Shane is still learning but has shown his quality in the past three matches.

“I think he is only going to get better and hopefully this little contribution of goals and assists continues.”

Mullets face Hassocks - on Saturday - Chichester City and an out-of-form Lancing all before Christmas, with Arundel boss Towers aiming to be out of the bottom three come 2018.

“We’ve got to build on this win now and keep moving up the table,” Towers said.

“When we’ve won games this season we have usually managed to follow it up with another good result, which is what I’m hoping at Hassocks on Saturday.

“The first goal was to get off the bottom, which we’ve done, now I want us to be out of the bottom three before Christmas.

“I know the quality this young team have. We have shown we can get results, we just need to do it on a consistent basis.”

ARUNDEL: Stevens; Dollner, Dudas, Griffin, Jephson; Lofting, Mottershead, A.Biggs, Jarvis; J.Biggs, Brazil. Subs: Callaghan (Jephson, 70), Roberts (J.Biggs, 80).