Bournemouth v Brighton & Hove Albion: The key points from Chris Hughton's pre-match press conference

Brighton boss Chris Hughton spoke to the press this afternoon ahead of Saturday's Premier League match at Bournemouth. Here are the key points from his pre-match press conference.

Team news

"Jose Izquierdo will still not be available and neither will Alireza, who at this moment is very close.



"We're probably still at the stage that whatever period of time we have got Alireza for before he goes away for the Asian Cup, we do everything right.



"But he is very close."

Mathew Ryan and the Asian Cup. When is his last game for Brighton before meeting up with Australia?



"I know that but at this moment, it hasn't been released.



"I am aware how long we have got him for.



"He will be available for the Arsenal game."

Andone pushing Murray to start?



"There's nobody that's guaranteed a place. You want players pushing as hard as possible.



There was a frustrating period for Florin with a couple of injuries and Glenn's form, it's seen him not play the games that he would have liked.



"He's contribution in the last few games has been good, particularly scoring against Huddersfield and his contribution against Palace.



"The Burnley game was a more difficult game because of the type of game it was and that would have been difficult for whoever had played.



"These are the problems you want, providing whoever plays in that role is working as hard as they can for the team. That's the priority."

Good time to play Bournemouth who have lost six of their last seven Premier League games and have a few injuries?



"I saw their game last night at Chelsea where they made some changes and they certainly didn't look they were struggling then.



"I thought they were excellent. It looked like the game was going to go to penalties, so whichever players come in they know the roles very well.



"He's got them playing in the way he wants to a very high tempo, with a lot of pace in the team.



"If you've got some injuries in a developing team, then I think it's a little bit different. But they have a way of playing and it always smacks me in the face that they are a team where everybody knows their roles and jobs.



"We expect a very difficult game, particularly at Bournemouth. They've got a lot of pace and quality in their team."

With four more points, are you more comfortable than this time last season?



"Points-wise, we're certainly in a better position but it never, ever feels comfortable.



"Whenever you're looking at future games, there are always going to be games which can be quite daunting, hard games or hard away games and the level of abilities of some teams.



"We are a team that where we stand at the moment has to prepare well for every game and has to give everything for every game.



"We're not a team who can go into games and not put in a performance to get wins.



"As regards a comparison to last season, we've been in games more than last season and we've generally given most teams a game as such.



"We have to keep them standards up because as soon as you drop those standards, there are too many good teams around."

Jose Mourinho leaving Manchester United



"I'm still quite shocked, even though in this day and age there isn't too much that shocks you.



"Of course, what does happen is you know for a period of time that's going to be the big news and probably suffocate everything else.



"What we have to think about with Jose is the job he has done there.



"In the periods one of my teams has played against him, he's been very good. I generally saw him before and after the games and you know normally there aren't going to be too many wins.



"Thankfully for us, we have managed to do that and he was very good both before and afterwards.



"He has an outstanding record and is one of the best managers in the world. I'm sure he'll be back in the game when he chooses to be."

