Blues on the verge of lifting league title

Rustington Football Club could be crowned Southern Combination League Division 2 champions this evening.

Blues moved to within a point of the title after bagging a 2-0 home triumph over second-placed Alfold on Saturday.

Jon Tucker's team know a draw with rivals Sidlesham tonight will be enough to see them crowned champions with two games to spare.

Blues have already won the Sussex Intermediate Cup this season and, should they collect the league title, a memorable treble will be on the cards.

Rustington face Bosham in the League Cup final at Pagham FC's Nyetimber Lane home on Thursday, where a win could see them lift a third trophy of the season.

Blues boss Tucker is hopeful his team can complete the second leg of the treble against Sids tonight.

He said: " We are nearly there in terms of winning the league but still need that one point to confirm the title, which hopefully we can achieve this evening.

"Saturday was the perfect performance from my side and over the season we have become better both defensively and attacking-wise."