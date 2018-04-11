Battling Mullets go down to title-chasing Heath

Arundel Football Club’s spirited display proved in vain as they were beaten at Southern Combination League Premier Division leaders Haywards Heath Town last night.

Second half strikes from Karl Akehurst - from the penalty spot - and Scott Chamberlain helped title-chasing Heath to a 2-0 home triumph.

Richard Towers’ team were left feeling a little hard done by that their efforts were not rewarded with the return of any points.

Defeat proved damaging for second-from-bottom Mullets with basement boys and rivals Littlehampton Town closing the gap on them to just two points.

Golds were 3-1 winners over Worthing United to leave them two points behind place-above Arundel.

Towers’ troops have played three games less than rivals Littlehampton but they need to start picking up points soon to ensure they move away from danger.

Arundel had dealt with pretty much everything league leaders Haywards Heath had to throw at them but were undone 15 minutes from time.

Referee David Joseph awarded Heath a penalty, which Akehurst slammed home.

Chamberlain doubled Haywards Heath’s advantage six minutes from time to see his team to victory.

Mullets are facing a third game in the space of just five days when they make the trip to Crawley Down Gatwick tomorrow (7.30pm).

n Arundel were sent crashing to a SCFL Premier Division defeat at Newhaven on Saturday.

Second half goals from league top scorer Lee Robinson (two) and Ebou Jallow took the Dockers to a routine 3-0 victory at The Trafalgar Ground.