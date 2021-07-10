Barratt boost young Wick footballers

Homes and away - Barratt have helped Wick Dynamos look the part

Barratt Homes have donated £1,000 to Wick Dynamos FC as part of its sponsorship of the team.

The housebuilder, behind a number of upcoming developments in West Sussex, have also renewed their sponsorship of the under-sevens and under-13s for the second consecutive year.

Barratt Southern Counties’ donation will go towards improving the two teams’ training and away kits, allowing the team to be prepared for the start of the new season.

The community-run Wick Dynamos FC comprise a wide variety of teams including mixed sides as well as a specialised disability team who raised thousands for Sport Relief last summer.

Gary Orange, head coach for the under-13s, said: “The sponsorship from Barratt has allowed us to provide training and away games kit for our under-sevens and under-13s.

“We are excited to continue this partnership for the next year, where we can hopefully host more events, and we thank Barratt Homes for its support during this difficult period.”

Lynnette St-Quintin, sales and marketing director for Barratt Southern Counties, said: “We are pleased to continue our partnership with Wick Dynamos FC. Our donation towards the club’s kit was a small contribution which we hope will help the team continue with their sporting success. The club is an integral part of the community, supporting a large swathe of the children in the local area and we are proud to continue to be involved.”