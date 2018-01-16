Baldwin slams 'complacent' Wick

Lee Baldwin is looking to add fresh impetus to his Wick Football Club squad following Saturday’s surprise home Southern Combination League Division 1 defeat to St Francis Rangers.

Louis McAuliffe got the opener, before Ross Jones struck twice in as many second half minutes as Rangers ran out 3-1 victors at third-placed Wick.

Wick defender Dan Cox is left behind in Saturday's home loss to St Francis Rangers. Picture by Stephen Goodger

Baldwin’s team - who went top after a home win over Mile Oak back in November - have won just two of seven matches since then and are now 14 points off leaders Little Common, though, they do have a game in hand.

Wick boss Baldwin branded the defeat to St Francis ‘unacceptable’ and revealed he’s looking to bring new faces in.

He said: “I said last week we didn’t need to add anymore to the squad - I’ve changed my mind now.

“We were rubbish once again on Saturday. We seem to have an arrogance about us at the minute, which I don’t like.

“If you are not willing to turn up, work and put everything in, you’ll get the results that we are at this moment.

“We’ve got a young squad and we started the season so well. We’ve got to get back to how we started this campaign. Working hard and trying to put the results of late right.”

Wick were seeing a lot of possession in the early exchanges but failing to penetrate a well-organised St Francis.

McAuliffe got the opener for Rangers after 18 minutes and they went in leading 1-0 at the break.

A two-minute spell in the second half took the game away from Wick.

Jones got his first on 56 minutes, then added another two minutes later to put St Francis in command.

Leading scorer Josh Irish appeared to score direct from a corner 15 minutes for the end, only for the referee to rule the ball had not crossed the line. Frontman Irish did the exact same thing a minute in to second half stoppage-time, which was given this time, but that proved to be just a consolation. Wick travel to Storrington on Saturday.

WICK: Belcher; Hillier, Barratt, Cox, Bingham; Beck, Wimble, Ediker; Cody, Irish, Mepham. Subs: Kew (Wimble), Eyres (Hillier), Northeast (Barratt), Bunker, Baldwin.