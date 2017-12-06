Baker upbeat despite Golds Sussex Senior Cup exit

Ady Baker took a number of positives despite seeing Littlehampton Town Football Club exit the Sussex Senior Cup last night.

Toby House struck twice while Josh Street and substitute Dean Bown also netted as Golds suffered a 4-2 third-round defeat at division-higher Bostik League South Horsham.

Street and House struck inside the opening ten minutes to give Hornets a two-goal cushion.

Lucas Pattenden pulled one back for Golds and they threatened for a sustained spell.

House had his second soon after the restart, then substitute Bown made it 4-1 a minute from time.

Heath got a consolation four minutes in to second half stoppage-time but Littlehampton bowed out.

Golds, who welcomed back dual-signed Lee Garnham for the cup clash, had reason for optimism after causing Horsham problems for spells in the match.

And boss Baker wants them to take the performance into the league.

He said: “We made some silly individual errors and were punished for them.

“They’ve got quality and play a level above us, so we knew it was always going to be tough. Lucas (Pattenden’s) pace caused them real problems and we did threaten.

“Horsham had a lot of the ball but we knew they were going to.

“I played Lee (Garnham), who came back in for the game, up front and he complemented Lucas (Pattenden) well.

“The squad is young and we are still in transition but I’m sure with the more games we play, results will start to come.”

Golds were without a league fixture over the weekend and went back to the bottom of the Southern Combination League Premier Division.

Starting Saturday in 19th, Arundel’s win sent Golds down a place to the basement.

Things don’t get any easier as Littlehampton host leaders Haywards Heath Town on Saturday, travel to fellow SCFL Premier Division side Broadbridge Heath for a Sussex RUR Cup fourth-round clash three days later, then round their week off with a league clash at high-flying rivals Pagham.

But Baker is remaining optimistic – despite such a daunting run of fixtures.

He added: “It probably could not be a tougher three games in a row. We actually tend to up our game against the better teams in this division, so we’ll have a chance to do that again in these upcoming games.

“We beat Shoreham at home last season, who went on to win the league, so with Haywards Heath top at the minute, we’ll be looking to get something from that one.

Baker also revealed a seven-day approach, with hope of naming a new signing before Saturday and said: “I’m meeting with a player tonight and hoping to have him signed before the weekend.

“We’re still a team in transition, so some of the young players need time to adapt to SCFL Premier Division level.”

LITTLEHAMPTON TOWN: Hutchings; Sharp, McKay, T.Bromage, Chaplin, Bell; Bankole, Noble, Kempson; Pattenden, Garnham. Subs: Hutchings (M.Bromage), Sparks (Kempson), Heath (Sharp).