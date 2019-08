Arundel secured their spot in the FA Cup first qualifying round courtesy of a 1-0 triumph over SCFL Division 1 rivals Shoreham at Mill Road.

Tijan Sparks' strike on 32 minutes proved the difference as the Mullets edged the preliminary round encounter. Arundel secured £2,890 in prize money after coming through and will be in the hat for Monday's draw. Take a look at the best of the pictures from the game, courtesy of photographer Stephen Goodger.

Arundel's Matt Noble applies pressure

Liam Brady takes control

Match action

Tijan Sparks prods home the winner

