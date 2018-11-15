Arundel prepare for visit of league leaders Horsham YMCA

Arundel manager Simon Hull was happy to have a weekend off as they prepare to take on table-toppers Horsham YMCA on Saturday.

The Mullets were without a game on Saturday but results went their way with the teams who did play.

The three of the four teams below them in the SCFL Premier table - Hassocks, Langney Wanderers, and Loxwood - all lost while Eastbourne United did not play.

And Little Common, who are one place above them, only drew. But Hull only worries about his side.

He said: “It was nice to take a bit of time out and rest the bodies and minds.

“You could say results may have worked out way but for me it’s all about what we do and we need to ensure our destiny remains in our own hands and go game by game.”

And Hull is now looking forward to a tough test as they host Pete Buckland’s table-toppers on Saturday.

He said: “We are looking forward to welcoming the league leaders in what will be a serious test for us.

“I have a great deal of respect for YM, they play the right way so we know we are in for a good test on Saturday afternoon.

“We have a couple of injuries which we will monitor this week and make a call late in the week in relation to their participation on Saturday.”

Influential new signing Jordan Layton is also missing through suspension.