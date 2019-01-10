Arundel now have platform to build on

Simon Hull insists Arundel have the belief to get out of SCFL Premier Division trouble.

Mullets recorded just a third league win of the season when they defeated Lancing 3-1 on Saturday.

That was Arundel’s first success since October, a run which stretched 12 SCFL Premier Division, and moved them level on points with fourth from bottom Loxwood.

But manager Hull says the win will count for little should they not now go on and build from this.

They face a tricky trip to high-flying Newhaven next and two of their upcoming three fixtures are away from home, but the Mullets boss hopes they can put a run of results together.

He said: “It was a very pleasing start to the new year, the performance was especially pleasing.

“We were pretty comprehensive and could have had more.

“It’s been a difficult period but we are a close group and believe we can and will turn things around.

“This win is the perfect platform for us to build on.

“We have two very difficult trips, Newhaven by AFC Uckfield Town - who gave us a hiding at home earlier this season.

“We will work on a few things in training and prepare for the tough test of Newhaven.”

Arundel’s strikers fired as they recorded a much-needed victory over Lancers.

Forward Ben Gray netted for the second match running, handing Mullets the lead inside five minutes.

But Lancing were not behind for long, Matt Daniel levelled things up ten minutes later.

With Arundel on such a bad run and without a league win since October, this equaliser could have taken the wind out of their sails.

Yet, it seemed to have the opposite affect.

Another Arundel striker found the net as they regained their advantage on the half-hour mark.

Harry Russell was the man to get it then David Crouch wrapped up all three points for Mullets on 66 minutes.

Although admitting the success created a feelgood factor.

Hull is not looking too far ahead as they look to push up the table.

“We didn’t get carried away when we were losing games in a bad spell and we certainly won’t be getting carried away by this win,” Hull said.

“There is a lot for us to work on but it’s a big lift for players and everyone connected with the club.”

