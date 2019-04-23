Arundel manager Hull remains confident despite defeat

Arundel manager Simon Hull insists confidence is still high going into the final two games of the season, with their fate still in their own hands after other results fell kindly at the weekend.

Having lost to Chichester on Saturday, Arundel find themselves in the bottom two on goal-difference, but have a crucial game in hand over both Shoreham and Eastbourne United AFC.

After the defeat to champions Chichester, Simon Hull was left wondering what could have been after individual mistakes and a missed penalty led to a third consecutive defeat for his side. He said: "We started very sloppy and very poor. Two gifts and we find ourselves two down in less than ten minutes and that makes a very difficult task even harder. We've been offering too many gifts this year and that's why we find ourselves where we are."

However, Hull knows that having clawed themselves back into it, the outcome could have been very different. He continued: "That said, we got back into it. Dave Crouch got a good goal and we got an equaliser just before half time.

"Two minutes after the restart, yet another mistake, we're 3-2 down. That's compounded with a missed penalty later. We've missed our share of penalties this year and 3-3 it's a different game."

Despite the defeat however, Arundel still have their fate in their own hands having played a game less than their direct relegation rivals, and Hull knows they have a 'fantastic opportunity' in the derby against East Preston tonight.

He insists confidence is 'good' after talisman Ben Gray was also passed fit to play, but he is not letting the psychological advantage take away from the magnitude of the task. He said: "We've got to look to target. We know four points will guarantee to keep us up and that's what we go by. We can't worry what others do. We're fortunate that it's in our own hands and we know three points tonight means a draw will be enough for us on Saturday."

Arundel go into tonight's game with a full-strength team, with the exception of Ben Noble who picked up a hamstring injury in the defeat to champions Chichester City, knowing that defeat will make the final day of the season a very nervous one.