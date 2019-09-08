Arundel joint lowest team left in FA Cup after forcing Ramsgate replay

Arundel's fine run in the FA Cup continued as they forced an FA Cup replay with two divisions higher Ramsgate.

The Mullets, who play in the Southern Combination League Division 1, are now the joint lowest ranked team - along with Sutton Athletic - left in the competition after their 0-0 draw at the Southwood Stadium.

Simon Hull's side will be in the hat for Monday's second round qualifying draw ahead of their replay with Ramsgate at Mill Road a day later.

Arundel were rewarded for their battling performance by securing a goalless draw at the Isthmian League South East outfit.

The Mullets also had to see out the final few minutes with ten men following Callum Chalmers' dismissal on 92 minutes.

Manager Hull revealed his pride in 'all connected with the club' after forcing a replay.

He tweeted: "I’ve had worse days. Couldn’t be prouder of my players, coaching staff and everyone connected with @ArundelFC

. Proud to be Sussex, Proud to be the lowest ranked club left in the FA Cup 👊🏻 🔴 ⚪️#Mullets #Family."

