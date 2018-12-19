Arundel Football Club boss targeting maximum points over Christmas period

Arundel manager Simon Hull is targeting maximum points over Christmas, as the Mullets look to put their recent poor run of form behind them.

Hull’s side have suffered defeat in four of their last five matches, which included a 7-3 thrashing at Loxwood in late November.

Despite their current form, Hull believes that his side are continuing to improve following a 1-1 draw at Langney last time out.

SEE ALSO Hull relishing new Arundel role | ACE Football Academy delivers sackful of Christmas presents to hospital | AFC Littlehampton Ladies show how far they have come in cup defeat

He said: “All is well. We had to travel to Langney last Tuesday and were very good.

“We should have picked up three points.”

The Mullets have a testing list of festive fixtures to come, with a trip to Crawley Down Gatwick on Saturday followed by the visit of East Preston to Mill Road on Boxing Day.

Arundel will also hope that the weather remains kind to them, after seeing their fixture away to Newhaven postponed earlier this month after a pitch inspection.

With his side just two points above the relegation zone, Hull was well aware that Arundel cannot afford to drop crucial points.

He said: “The time has given us a chance to work on certain areas, we head to Crawley on Saturday, that will be a good test for us. We see it as an opportunity to back up Tuesday night’s performance.”

Hull will also welcome the return of several key players from injury, ahead of their upcoming fixtures.

“We are delighted to welcome back a few important players to these key games over the Christmas period.

“We’ll be going for maximum points.”