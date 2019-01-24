Arundel facing 'massive challenge'

Simon Hull admits Arundel face a ‘massive challenge’ to beat the SCFL Premier Division drop this season.

Mullets were on the wrong end of a 7-2 league defeat at AFC Uckfield Town on Saturday.

That came after they raced into a 2-0 lead inside 12 minutes courtesy of efforts from Ash Hawkes and Harry Russell.

But Uckfield sprang into life after that, putting Mullets to the sword.

Arundel’s defeat, along with Loxwood’s win at Langney Wanderers, saw them drop a place to second from bottom.

Hull’s side are just a point from safety but the Mullets manager knows survival could go right to the wire.

He said: “It is undoubtedly a massive challenge for a young, inexperienced squad but we will continue to work hard and go about our business quietly.

“We’ll put all our energy in the preparation and game at Hassocks on Saturday.

“We should have a full compliment to choose from this weekend, so we’ll dust ourselves down and go again.”

Russell fired Arundel in front on nine minutes before Hawkes adding another two minutes later.

But the hosts hit back through Ellis Cormack and Steve Hickman-Smith to level things up at 2-2 before the break. Cormack would go on to complete a hat-trick, Hickman-Smith added another while Bailo Camara and Matt McLean were all on the scoresheet after the restart to round off a routine win. Hull added: “For 25 minutes we played the conditions very well and deservedly got our noses in front.

“We didn’t cope with their direct approach and struggled to land a blow.

“It was a tough assignment. Although we had a number of senior players out, there are certain standards we demand.”

Have you read?

Bulman is 40 not out at Crawley Town, but who are the oldest players to play in the Premier League?





Former Worthing defender looking to shock Middlesbrough with Newport in FA Cup



Midfielder could return for Brighton's match with West Brom but two still out