Arundel eyeing cup scalps in a bid to bolster perfect start

Arundel are determined to beat higher-league opposition in cup competitions as they aim to build on an impressive start to the season.

The Mullets have been rewarded with an FA Cup first round qualifying trip to division-higher Isthmian League South East outfit Ramsgate on Saturday week.

Arundel earned the right to take on the Rams after securing a 1-0 preliminary round win over league rivals Shoreham courtesy of Tijan Sparks’ first-half strike on Saturday.

That was followed by an SCFL Division 1 triumph against Sidlesham at Mill Road less than 48 hours later.

They made it five wins from as many matches this term to maintain their 100 per cent start.

But Arundel now have a break from league action as they take on division-higher rivals East Preston in the Peter Bentley Cup on Tuesday.

That is then followed by the huge FA Cup trip to Ramsgate and Mullets assistant manager Rick Jarvis sees no reason why they can’t claim a scalp in either fixture.

He said: “It’s very exciting times.

“It’s a tough draw (against Ramsgate).

“They went to Steyning and beat them 4-1 in the previous round.

“It’s going to be a tough one.

“But we’ll go there to win, we’re not going into it thinking we can’t win.

“We’ve just go to go to them with a game plan, stick to it and if they underestimate us on the day then we could get a win. I’m sure we’ll go to them and give a good account of ourselves.

“We’re happy with the draw and really up for it.

“We’ll go to East Preston looking to get a scalp against them as well.”

Sparks’ effort on 32 minutes took Arundel past Shoreham in their preliminary round tie on Saturday.

Young Harry Callaghan marked his first Arundel start with goals in each half of their 2-1 bank holiday Monday win over Sids.

Rob Madden pulled one back late on but the home side held on for victory.

