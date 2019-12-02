Arsenal's record breaker, West Ham's hero and Reading's headline maker - who stood out in the WSL

Even with a reduced programme this weekend, the Barclays FA Women’s Super League still managed to produce a plethora of standout storylines with comebacks, thrashings and unparalleled individual displays.

Arsenal recorded the biggest victory in WSL history as they blasted Bristol City 11-1 to move above Chelsea at the league’s summit, the Blues’ match at Everton called off due to a frozen pitch.

Elsewhere, there were dramatic comebacks from West Ham and Reading, while Manchester City eked out three points against Liverpool.

And in a weekend that will be remembered for several standout individual performances, here are three who caught the eye.

Vivianne Miedema

It seems as though Vivianne Miedema raises the bar every time she steps on a football pitch.

While her scoring feats have long been vaunted, she surpassed even her own lofty standards against Bristol City as she either scored or set up every single Arsenal goal while on the pitch.

She netted six and assisted a further four before Joe Montemurro withdrew his star striker prior to Emma Mitchell’s late 11th.

To make things even more absurd, it was the Dutch star who held the previous WSL record for direct goal involvements, when she scored a hat-trick and assisted twice against Liverpool last September. On Sunday, she doubled that total.

And while she chases down all manner of WSL scoring records; surely, she has just set one that will never fall?

Katharina Baunach

Trailing 2-1 at the hands of high-flying Manchester United on home soil, West Ham were staring down the barrel of defeat heading into closing stages of their WSL contest.

Up stepped dead-ball specialist Katharina Baunach, however, and all that changed within the space of five incredible minutes.

The former Wolfsburg midfielder whipped in a testing delivery 83 minutes in that evaded everyone to find the far corner of Mary Earps’ goal, before curling in a more traditional effort with the clock approaching 90, in spite of the Hammers being reduced to ten by that point when Leanne Kiernan was shown a second yellow.

Remi Allen

Like Baunach, Remi Allen stole the headlines with a late, late show as her Reading side snatched a point from the jaws of defeat on a frosty Friday night in Brighton.

The hosts were 2-1 up and cruising towards a third WSL win of the season, but for chaos to ensue in a classic goalmouth scramble.

And just as Brighton looked to have cleared the danger and wrapped up the spoils, it was 29-year-old Allen who kept a cool head to flick home an acrobatic leveller with the last kick of the game.

To follow the action, buy tickets and sign-up for The FA Player’s live Barclays FA Women’s Super League coverage visit womenscompetitions.thefa.com