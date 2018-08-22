'Arrogant' Wick sunk at Selsey

Lee Baldwin tore into his Wick team as they tasted a SCFL Division 1 defeat for the first time this season last night.

First half strikes from Callum Dowdell and Ryan Morey (two) took Selsey to a comfortable 3-1 triumph at The Bunn Leisure Stadium.

Dowdell and Morey struck inside the opening 15 minutes before Jack Cole - his second in as many matches - got Wick back in it five minutes later.

Morey had his second ten minutes before the break to wrap up the victory for Selsey. Joint boss Baldwin, whose side had won their opening two games heading to Blues, lamented Wick’s display.

He said: “Quite simply we were not good enough.

“We played with a sense of arrogance, we didn’t work hard enough and lacked any real quality.

“We were beaten hands down by a side who had more desire to win the game of football and got exactly what we deserved.

“Hopefully this will be a wake-up call and we bounce back immediately from it.”

Wick welcome Steyning Town in the league on Tuesday.

WICK: Belcher; Chaplin, Horn, Janman, Rodgers, O’Hagan, Thorpe, Playle-Howard, Cole, Crouch, Church. Subs: Ediker (Horn), Thetford (O’Hagan), Cox (Church), Hope, Bingham.

