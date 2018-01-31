Are Albion braced for late business in transfer market to add to Ulloa and Locadia additions?

Are Brighton & Hove Albion braced for more late business before the transfer window slams shut at 11pm tonight?

Tonight's deadline is fast approaching as sides battle to bolster their squads for the season run-in and rumours are aplenty in a fast-moving market.

Albion brought back fans' favourite Leonardo Ulloa from Leicester on loan for the rest of the season on Monday, having signed forward Jurgen Locadia for a club record £14m fee from PSV Eindhoven earlier in the month.

Yet, rumours today have linked the Seagulls in a move for Wigan midfielder Nick Powell.

The story has gathered pace and the latest is that, the League One side have turned down two bids from Brighton for the 23-year-old former Manchester United player.

With Albion playing Southampton tonight in a crucial Premier League clash, no doubt some sections of the club will be working behind the scenes for any potential last-minute deals.

A coy Chris Hughton had said on Monday: "I must admit, I don't see too much more happening. We have a squad in place and you of course never know.

"There certainly will be business at clubs over these next two days and even going into that last day. At the moment, I'm not really anticipating anything else happening but you never know."