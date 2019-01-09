Anything can happen - Brighton defender looks ahead to Liverpool clash

Brighton & Hove Albion defender Bernardo believes anything is possible when the Seagulls host Premier League leaders Liverpool on Saturday.

The Brazilian left-back has started Albion's last nine Premier League matches but is a doubt for the Reds' visit to the Amex after limping off with a hamstring injury at West Ham last week.

Bernardo was hopeful the injury was not too bad when he spoke after the Hammers match and the 23-year-old will be keen to test himself against Liverpool's attacking trio of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.

It was Salah who got the only goal when Liverpool beat Brighton 1-0 at Anfield in August but the Seagulls almost snatched a late point when Reds keeper Allison kept out Pascal Gross's header.

Liverpool are four points clear at the top of the table and looking ahead to Saturday's match, Bernardo said: "It's a tough game, tougher maybe than the other ones but there's no easy game here.

"Anything can happen, for example we played against Man United at home and won. We should just be worried about performing well, especially at home when we have the support of our fans.

"We'll try to have a good day and maybe they will not have their best day and anything can happen."

Brighton manager Chris Hughton added: "At the moment, playing at home to Man City or Liverpool are the toughest games you can play.

"They will be big favourites, as everybody would imagine, and it will be about us doing as well as we can on the day.

"I'd certainly rather be going into the game in good form than in bad form.

"In this game, people won't expect us to get anything and anything we do get will be a bonus."

