Angmering Seniors have high hopes after reaching SCFL

Angmering Seniors have high ambitions after sealing promotion to the Southern Combination Football League for the first time in the club’s history.

Seniors may have come up short in their quest for West Sussex League Premier Division glory last term – finishing third behind champions Nyetimber Pirates and West Chiltington – but that has not stopped them from gaining entry in to the SCFL Division 2 from next season.

Many involved with Angmering Seniors would just be happy to see the side avoid the drop but assistant manager Garry Spight does not share that view.

Spight insists his team will not be content with a season of consolidation – they are going all out to make it back-to-back promotions.

He said: “Our ambition for next season is to win the title. We want to push on.

“We want to try to win the league – we are very optimistic.

“We are confident. We’ve had a pretty stable team for the past two or three years. I think we are contenders for the title.”

Angmering Seniors gained promotion after their ground met SCFL grading requirements.

Spight is just pleased to be involved with the club for what will be an historic campaign in 2018-19.

“We’re very excited. It’s the first time in the club’s history so we’re over the moon that we were able to do it,” Spight added.

“We want to be a part of the history of being the first squad to play in the county league from Angmering Seniors. We didn’t celebrate until we had our ground grading, which was the key to whether or not we would be accepted in.”

Seniors’ squad boasts several players with SCFL experience.

Star striker Jonathan Hendrick scored 33 goals in just 20 games last season and was Littlehampton Town FC’s goalkeeper when they won the then Sussex League Division 1 title back in 2015.

Spight said: “He (Jon Hendrick) is a massive part of the team. We played nine games in April and he was out for eight of those with an injury. If he had played those eight games he would have scored even more goals.

“We have got about five players that have played county league football previously so we have some experience in the team. That is going to help massively going into next season

“Scott (Farrell; Angmering Seniors manager) has got lots of experience in county football – he played for Littlehampton, East Preston, and Wick.

“He has also been an assistant with East Preston and Midhurst so he has got a lot of experience.”

Spight admits the club are not setting any long-term goals but just focusing on having a successful first season at SCFL level.

He said: “I think we’ll take it one step at a time. Obviously, where we are now we haven’t got the facilities to push on but hopefully, there is talk of doing work at the Angmering Sports & Social Club, where we play.

“We’ll possibly look at getting the work done which would allow us to push up in to the higher leagues.”