'An absolute farce' - fans slam Manchester United v Brighton kick-off time

Football fans have hit out at the decision to play the FA Cup quarter-final tie between Manchester United and Brighton at 7.45pm on a Saturday evening.

The match will be broadcast live on BT Sport on March 17 but Seagulls supporters will not be able to get home to Sussex by train after the game - with the last one leaving Manchester at 8.35pm.



It leaves Brighton fans heading to the game by car or coach facing a return to Sussex in the early hours of Sunday morning, or having to stay in Manchester overnight.



Replying to Brighton's official tweet with the confirmation of the kick-off time, Philip Andrew (@PhilTAndrew) wrote: "Ridiculous kick off time for Brighton fans getting back home."

Jakob‏ @JakobBHA tweeted: "£37 for adults, no trains back to Brighton after half 9, utterly shocking. Fans disregarded once again #BHAFC"



Dan Greet (@therealdsg) posted: "Yeah cheers for that @btsport - 500 mile round trip for those attending as last train back is 21:15."



Wigan fan Louise M (@Louisewafc) added: "Great for Brighton fans that isn't it?! What a joke. Hopefully we're on BBC again."



United fan Matthew Halstead (@matthewhalstead) tweeted: "What an absolute farce @btsport have you got any idea what a paying fan will have to endure with this time? Bad for us, but I really feel for the Brighton supporters."



Another United supporter Westy (@Westy_Life) said: "That’s outrageous for your fans, TV money kicking the average football fan aside there."



Manchester Evening News reporter Chris Slater (@chrisslaterMEN) tweeted: "Brighton were due to play #MCFC at 4pm on the Sunday and the @FA and TV companies could have done fans who'd already booked trains etc a favour by having it on the same day. But.....oh no!. 7:45pm on a Saturday night.#BHAFC #MUFC."



He then added: "Last train back where you could get a connection to Brighton is just after 8:30pm so #BHAFC fans faced with 5 hour car/coach journey back after a game which won't finish till knocking on 10pm. And imagine if it goes to extra time and pens! (No replays now in Quarter finals)."



Rosanna Driver (@rosannadriver) tweeted: "£37 and 7:45pm kick off at the other end of the country?! I mean, I’ll still be there, but I’ll complain about it for a little while first 😌 #bhafc."



Tweeting with the #bhafc hastag, Jim Frank (@jimofrank) said: "Terrible scheduling for Albion’s F A Cup quarter final. How are people going to get home? Once again, a total disregard for football fans. @btsportfootball #BHAFC."



Lewis Gravenor (@lgravenor) wrote: "The first time we’ve got into the quarter finals for over 30 years and they put the game on at 7:45, meaning the fans aren’t able to travel back via train. Once again shows that football is all about the armchair fan nowadays. #BHAFC."



Sam Wilson (@MrSamWilson) said: "With a 7.45pm kick-off away in Manchester for the FA Cup, #BHAFC fans face either an overnight stay or going by road and getting home in the early hours of the morning."



AJ (@AJ_BHAFC) tweeted: "@FA shocking planning with our FA Cup quarter final game! Not thinking of the fans once again. Ticket prices are pretty ridiculous aswell. This is why less and less people care about the #FACup every year. Very sad to see. #BHAFC."



Seagulls Travel has more than 30 coaches on standby for the game. The cost of travel is £38 for an adult and £33 for under-16s. Visit www.seagull-travel.co.uk for more information.



The only other tie quarter-final kick-off time confirmed so far is Leicester versus Chelsea, which is at 4.30pm on Sunday, March 18.

