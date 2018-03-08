Allardyce admits Everton can't underestimate Brighton

Sam Allardyce says Everton can't underestimate Brighton when the Seagulls travel to Goodison Park on Saturday.

Albion head into the match in excellent form, with five wins and two draws from their last seven games, while the Toffees have lost their last two away matches.

Brighton are tenth in the Premier League, above Everton on goal difference, and Allardyce has been impressed with the job Chris Hughton has done.

He said: "It's outstanding what he's done at Brighton.

"He's a fantastic manager and has proven to be over a number of years now and Brighton are reaping the benefits of it.

"They have accumulated a very good squad, were very shrewd in the market and they're organised.

"It's not just that they're surviving now, they're playing exceptionally well, scoring goals, getting points at home and away, so it will be a hugely difficult game for us

"It's not one we can underestimate at all."

Allardyce added Everton need a win to avoid dropping back down into a relegation fight and said: "We're all aware of the disappointment away from home but we have to look at home results and say that's where, at the moment, our bread and butter lies.

"That's where we've been good. We've won the last two home games and we've only conceded two goals which were two penalties.

"We've played very well at home and the club has played very well at home over recent seasons but our away form is the big problem we have.

"We have to put that behind us and make sure there's no legacy of the disappointment from the last two away games and be in top form on Saturday because we need to get a win.

"We have put a lof of pressure on ourselves because of the last two away results and we have to cope with that pressure and deliver.

"We have to deliver for the fans who are very important to us home and away and we've got to give them something to get behind on Saturday and cheer us on to win."