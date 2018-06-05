Albion set to make third bid for Sunderland's McNair who welcomes Premier League return

Brighton & Hove Albion look set to return with a third bid in an attempt to sign Sunderland midfielder Paddy McNair.

It is understood that the Black Cats have now turned down two offers from Albion as they try to bring the Northern Ireland international back to the Premier League.

An initial bid of £2million was snubbed and an increased offer of £3.75million was also turned down by the League One club, according to reports in the north east.

But the Seagulls are set to return for a third time with a slightly improved effort to land the 23-year-old, who has admitted he would welcome a return to the top flight.

The former Manchester United man made 24 starts in the Premier League during his time at the club, before at £5million move to Sunderland in 2016, where he played a further 13 times in the division.

The versatile player made 18 appearances last season as a result of injury, but scored five goals, as Sunderland were relegated from the Championship.

McNair put in a man-of-the-match display last week for Northern Ireland in their 0-0 draw with Panama and also played in their 3-0 defeat to World Cup bound Costa Rica on Sunday.

When speaking while on international duty, McNair said: "If I can get back to the Premier League, that would be great, but I just want to concentrate on these Northern Ireland games and look at that afterwards.”

With the Costa Rica game played, Northern Ireland's international commitments are now concluded for the season.