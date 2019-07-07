Albion defender Dan Burn keen to impress Graham Potter at Austria training camp

Defender Dan Burn insists the hard work will start at this week’s training camp in Austria as Brighton begin their preparations for a third season in the Premier League.

Burn, who made three FA Cup appearances last campaign but none in the Premier League, is determined to impress the manager Graham Potter as they travel to Austria today (Sunday).

“I think it will be very different to what we’ve seen in the past,” said the 27-year-old who spent the start of last season on loan at Wigan. “We’ve spent the last two days going through the ways the manager wants us to play, with his beliefs and philosophy.

“The lads have taken to it really well. Considering we’ve been away for six weeks, the standard in the first two days of training has been pretty high.

“It’s a different type of pre-season to what we’re used to, it’s a lot more football-based than running-based. We’re still getting the running out of football, but it’s not those usual long runs.

“Austria will be a big test, that’s when the really hard work will come in. It’s about getting used to the way he wants to play as quickly as possible and putting it into practice.”

New signings Leandro Trossard and Matt Clarke will also taste their first pre-season for Brighton in Austria.

“For the new lads that come in, it’s a great chance for team building, but it also gives us the chance to do a really intense week of training.

“We won’t have our families to go back to, we’ll be around each other all week long, and before we know it, the pre-season fixtures will then start coming thick and fast.”

Burn also feels the arrival of Potter is a fresh start and he plans to work hard to force his way into the starting XI and prove himself at the highest level.

He said, “I thought I was a little unlucky to not get more game time last season. Not that I would want any of the lads to get injured, but if there was an injury or suspension, I might of had more of a chance.

“I just want to make my mark and show that I can play at this level. The manager has played a back four and back three at times, so that could help me.

“It’s a clean slate for everyone this year — I met the manager on Wednesday and we had a general chat. It’s now about working hard and doing everything I can to be in and around it.”